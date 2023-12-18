Jabari Smith Jr. rises up and throws it down
Jabari Smith Jr. rises up and throws it down, 12/17/2023
Jabari Smith Jr. rises up and throws it down, 12/17/2023
The Sacramento Kings are being linked to a number of star players as NBA trade winds begin to blow.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had surgery Saturday after falling and breaking his hip, according to his longtime business partner.
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
Lip readers did their best to figure out what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was saying after Kadrius Toney’s drop led to an interception.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
The second-year forward from Iowa did something no else has done in NBA history in the Sacramento Kings’ win over the Utah Jazz.
Tiger and Charlie Woods, Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam stole the show on Sunday.
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, drew attention from fans when she arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game. He saw her ... on a poster.
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
The former US president has attended numerous UFC events in recent years, and he and Covington share a mutual support
Bryce Mitchell says he "could've done better" when reflecting on his performance and brutal KO from Josh Emmett at UFC 296.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
Upcoming challenger Dricus Du Plessis played it cool after brawling with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.