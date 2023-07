Will Jabari Smith Jr. make a jump in his sophomore season with the Rockets? | Ball Don’t Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vince Goodwill is joined by Dan Titus on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to talk about Jabari Smith Jr.’s impressive performances in Summer League action, and discuss if they think Smith will become more of a factor for the Rockets in his second season.

