A’ja Wilson on defense at the ASG: “When it’s not an olympic year, I don’t wanna play defense.”

A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart give their opinion on how an Olympic year can affect their view on actually playing defense at an All-Star game.

Video Transcript

Coach Reeve had mentioned something about how there was more um defense in this year's All Star game than most.

And, you know, that's definitely attributable to the format being USA W NBA, would you prefer that this, um that this, that you would see more of this even in years where it wasn't USA versus W NBA.

I'm confused on your question.

Do you want to have a competitive All Star game?

Oh yeah.

Um Every year, y'all wanna be honest.

Um Yeah, that's true.

We were more, our mindset is different when the Olympics is going on.

So, yes, I feel like the defense has to be there because the parties, all the extra stuff, it's like it's not there because we have to focus on the thing.

Um But when it's not Olympic year, I don't want to play defense, I probably will physically will be there.

But I mean, it's, it's a grind like it just came off 25 games.

Um So like especially as the, the schedule continues to grow, um I feel like all star game games, obviously not counting this one.

get competitive in spurts, you know, when players are going one b one or whatever the case may be or you're playing to a certain um score like the four pointers.

And I think like having that makes it a little bit different and gives us a different vibe.

So I don't know.

What is that called?

The ending.

If we did that, that could be a different game.

I'm not trying to give Cathy no ideas.

But girl, if we did that, that may be different.

But with the format right now.

Yeah.