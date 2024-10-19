Ja Morant skies for the big oop

Breaking down Memphis' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Major sports books will not offer bets involving NBA players making the lowest salaries in an agreement between the league and its betting partners.
The Mets forced a Game 6 with a 12-6 victory at home on Friday.
Let's go hunting for the next Darrell Armstrong, shall we?
With an F1 race and a marquee top-five showdown between the Longhorns and Bulldogs (among many other events), Austin is the center of the sports universe this weekend.
Neither team put on much of a show. The Broncos were good enough to get a win, at least. They’re 4-3 this season, which is a testament to Sean Payton’s coaching.
Every player in the Dodgers lineup got a hit, with home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.
Introducing Game Discussions, a new tool in the Yahoo Sports app that lets you mingle with our NFL experts as well as other fans. Here's how to use it.
Drivers have been able to earn an extra point for the fastest lap since 2019.
Beware of these six players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 7!
Dominate your Week 7 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Breaking down Portland's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the highly controversial penalty loophole that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning loosely claimed to have exploited. They also dive in on the biggest games of the weekend, including Texas vs. Georgia and Alabama vs. Tennessee.
With bye weeks here and injuries running rampant, fantasy football managers have to make some tough lineup calls. Tera Roberts outlines the scenarios for some key options.
A rocky start to the season and in-house spats have put Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze under a microscope as a brutal second half looms.
Buehler turned back the clock in shutting down the Mets for four innings, and Ohtani homered to help put L.A. up 2-1 in the series.
The NFC North is one of the NFL's top feel-good stories. The Browns ... aren't. And the horizon doesn't look promising even after they move off of Deshaun Watson.
It was all Dodgers in Game 3, with their fourth shutout in their past five games.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus previews the Southwest Division ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
If a defense plays with 12 players in the final two minutes, the clock will now be reset.