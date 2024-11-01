Ja Morant sets up the nice finish

Breaking down Memphis' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Who will win individual awards this year? Our writers weigh in.
A Yankees-Dodgers World Series indeed did big numbers for MLB.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday after completing his jury duty obligations.
LeBron James and Donald Trump have clashed repeatedly over the past decade.
Before the season, this matchup looked like it might be between playoff contenders, but the Jets' fortunes have changed.
We ponder Stephen Curry’s injury impact, Joe Mazzulla's take on fighting, Zach LaVine's "untradable" contract and early panic for a couple of recent champions.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Police had to disperse rowdy crowds celebrating the Dodgers' win over the Yankees in Game 5.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
In today's edition: Volpe's big night, every NFL starting QB this century, NBA power rankings, exploring the Tour de France route, and more.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 9 quarterback rankings.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR running back rankings.