Ja Morant with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks
In one 45-minute conversation, Kevin Mather took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills.
Former "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion Aaron Rodgers will start his temporary hosting gig on April 5.
Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night. Palat, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who were shut out in each of their first two matchups with the Hurricanes this season. Stamkos got the Lightning on the board early in the second, and Palat picked up his seventh goal when he poked his own rebound off the skates of Carolina defenceman Brady Skjei and goalie James Reimer before it went into the net. Hedman scored his fourth goal in the second and Alex Killhorn added a late empty-netter to clinch it for the Lightning, who had lost three of four. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 34 saves for Tampa Bay. Jesper Fast scored his first two goals for Carolina. Reimer made 28 saves, including 11 in the first period. The Hurricanes had won two straight and five of six. LONG DROUGHT The Lightning entered Monday having gone nearly 156 minutes of game time and more than seven periods since last finding the back of the net against the Hurricanes. Stamkos stopped that drought when he one-timed a feed from Hedman on the left side at 2:26 of the second. Before that goal, Tampa Bay hadn't scored against Carolina since Brayden Point's second-period goal in a 3-1 win in January 2020. WELCOME Lightning centre Alex Barre-Boulet played 12 minutes in his NHL debut. The 23-year-old is an undrafted player who signed with the organization in 2018 and went on to become the American Hockey League rookie of the year a year later. He scored 64 goals at the AHL level with Syracuse, with three coming this season. STRONG START Carolina entered the game at 12-3-1 with 25 points, rising to the top of the Central Division standings while matching the franchise's best record through 16 games. The other time came in the 2005-06 season, which ended with the Hurricanes winning their only Stanley Cup in a seven-game series against Edmonton. UP NEXT The teams shift their four-game set to Florida for games on Wednesday and Thursday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap Aaron Beard, The Associated Press
Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.
2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.
After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.
It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.
Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.
The esports company, home to the Toronto Defiant and Ultra teams, says the project is worth close to $500 million and includes a 7,000-seat theatre-style venue and hotel complex.
Green apparently still doesn't believe that his habitual groin hunting in 2016 warranted a Finals suspension.
Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.
Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.
Arkansas is the latest state to try and pass a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in sports that match their gender identity.
Rick Pitino urged the NCAA to delay the season due to the pandemic. His team has been hit harder than anyone else.
The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.
The Steelers head coach confirmed earlier reports of his diagnosis.
The Padres announce Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year extension, plus Nolan Arenado reports to the Cardinals camp on this edition of FastCast
NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker is guaranteed $23 million over three seasons in his contract with the New York Mets and would get $25.5 million if he pitches at least 175 innings in 2022. Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar is guaranteed $5 million as part of his deal, which includes player and team options for 2022. Walker gets a $2 million signing bonus payable on April 1 and salaries of $8 million this season and $7 million in 2022 as part of the deal announced Saturday. His agreement includes a $6 million player option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout, and the option price can increase to as much as $8.5 million based on innings in 2022: $250,000 each for 125 and 135, and $500,000 apiece for 145, 155, 165 and 175. He would receive a one-time assignment bonus if traded, payable by the acquiring team. Walker also has award bonuses of $50,000 each for All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 for World Series MVP. He would get $50,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $25,000 for finishing second in the voting and $10,000 for third. The 28-year-old Walker joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. New York’s need for a pitcher increased with the loss of versatile right-hander Seth Lugo, who will miss the start of the season following elbow surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur. New owner Steven Cohen has displayed a willingness to spend, retaining Marcus Stroman with an $18.9 million qualifying offer and acquiring fellow starter Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade along with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor for a rotation also projected to include lefty David Peterson. Walker has a five-pitch repertoire with a 93 mph fastball mixed among sliders, split-finger fastballs, sinkers and curveballs. He was 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA over 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season for Seattle and Toronto, which acquired him Aug. 27 for a player to be named, who became outfield prospect Alberto Rodriguez. Walker earned $740,741 in prorated pay from a $2 million salary last year and $374,620 in bonuses for $1,115,361 in total income. Pillar gets a $3.6 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $2.9 million player option for 2022 with no buyout. If Pillar declines the option, the Mets would have a $6.4 million team option with a $1.4 million buyout. The 32-year-old Pillar provides a proven centre fielder and experienced right-handed hitter to potentially platoon with Brandon Nimmo. All three of New York’s projected regulars in the outfield bat left-handed: Nimmo, right fielder Michael Conforto and left fielder Dominic Smith. Pillar joins Albert Almora Jr. as right-handed-hitting options on the bench or in part-time roles. Pillar split last season between Boston and Colorado, hitting a combined .288 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games. He batted .342 with a .969 OPS against left-handed pitching. The durable Pillar spent six-plus years with Toronto and also has played for San Francisco during his eight-year career, batting .262 with 82 homers, 88 stolen bases and a .299 on-base percentage. He is a .286 career hitter with a .784 OPS against lefties and was a Gold Glove finalist each season from 2015-17. Pillar earned $1,574,074 in prorated pay from a $4.25 million salary last year. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points while Dallas built a big first-half lead without much help from Luka Doncic, and the Mavericks returned from a weather-induced break with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Dallas was playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Kristaps Porzingis didn't play after showing up on the injury report the day of the game with back stiffness. Doncic scored 14 of his 21 points after halftime in his first game since the soon-to-be 22-year-old became the first Dallas player to be voted an All-Star starter in consecutive seasons. The Slovenian star's franchise record of 14 consecutive games with at least 25 points ended. Two nights after falling behind by 31 at halftime in a 31-point loss to Phoenix, the Grizzlies were down 23 in the second quarter after scoring a season low for any quarter and trailing 26-13 after the first. Ja Morant had 22 points and nine assists. Tyus Jones scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter when he was 4 of 5 from the field while his teammates went 2 of 20. The NBA's leading team in field goal percentage coming in shot 24% in the first quarter and 39% for the game. Memphis was just 6 of 31 from 3-point range (19%). Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Josh Richardson added 17 for the Mavericks, who improved to 6-2 since a six-game losing streak that put them close to the bottom of the Western Conference. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Rookie Desmond Bane of TCU scored 12 points in his first game back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Mavericks: Porzingis has missed 12 games, including the first nine of the season recovering from off-season right knee surgery. The 7-foot-3 Latvian has been held out of the second night of two back-to-backs. ... Richardson had 11 points and five rebounds in the first quarter, the first time in his career he’s had at least 10 points and five rebounds in any quarter. ... F Maxi Kleber sprained his left ankle in the second half and didn't return. UP NEXT Grizzlies: The Clippers and Grizzlies play a back-to-back in Memphis starting Thursday. Memphis set a club road record for points and matched its biggest win over LA with a 140-114 victory at Staples Center in January 2020 before the Clippers won by 27 at home six weeks later. Mavericks: Boston visits Tuesday as Dallas finishes what ended up being eight straight games at home because of the two weather-related postponements. One was a home game, the other in Houston. It matches the longest stretch of home games in franchise history. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press