Ja Morant with the first basket of the game
The Memphis Grizzlies star came up with a ridiculous poster over Victor Wembanyama after the whistle blew.
Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
Cleveland and Oklahoma City are on pace to win 73 and 70 games, respectively, and will face each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night.
Bennedict Mathurin was ejected after yelling at and bumping into an official while arguing a foul call on Tuesday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns smacked his hand on the backboard on Monday night and injured his right thumb.
Jack Hoffman ran for a long touchdown at the Nebraska spring game in 2013 when he was just 7 years old in an iconic heartfelt moment.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury on Saturday, and has been sidelined indefinitely.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a look at the losers from the NFL wild-card round.
In this episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon dive into the aftermath of Wild Card Weekend, offering every team that took an L in the Wild Card round both a full postmortem and a potential offseason plan.
Matthew Sluka's UNLV career didn't work out, to say the least.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Montgomery was feared to have sustained a season-ending knee injury just four weeks ago.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State vs. Notre Dame from every angle and share the keys to victory for each team.
Wild-card weekend is in the books and boy there's a lot to digest. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap every game with a major focus on 'what's next' for the six teams that lost in the first round. Harmon and Behrens do a deep dive on Sam Darnold's abysmal performance against the Rams and what's next for the QB and the Vikings this offseason.
Coach Prime in Dallas? It would be gold for the media, but would it make sense for either side?