Ja Morant with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers

CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.
There are high hopes Bronny James will follow in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James. Here's some fun facts about the young hooper.
How the Raptors fare down the stretch of the season will determine a lot for the future of the franchise.
Wichita basketball fans have a chance to watch the potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft with Sunrise playing at home on Thursday and Friday.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight. Toronto won despite playing without guard Fred VanVleet, who was scratched shortly before tip off because of personal reasons.
Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss Jakob Poeltl's play since joining the Raptors at the NBA trade deadline and how it clarifies the future of the franchise. Listen to the full podcast discussing the lineups, the path to a top-six finish in the East and more on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcas
Ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3, Bruins star Brad Marchand says he's excited to know what Boston's final roster looks like for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston is the No.1 team in the NHL, taking 91 points in 56 games, which tied the NHL record for fewest games needed to reach 90 points in a season, previously set by the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers.
Kevin Durant went to Phoenix. Kevin Love did what once worked out nicely for LeBron James, taking his talents from Cleveland to Miami. “It’s not the start of a new season,” Miami guard Tyler Herro said.
When the Lakers return to play Thursday, they'll begin what LeBron James called "23 of the most important games of my career." Here's a look at why they're so crucial.
Load management was a hot topic in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and player responses to the subject covered a wide range.
Tobias Harris sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers storm back and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday night. The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.
The Slovenian superstar has turned in another masterful season
Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic) with a last basket of the period vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/23/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers were scheduled to arrive in Sacramento about four hours before Thursday’s game against the Kings.
The NBA champion and All-Star said he was going to do it in the summer of 2019 and followed through on his word.
After dazzling fans by winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, Mac McClung is starting to drive ticket sales for his G-League team.
Auburn’s top two scorers this season were once star players for in-state colleges, but they’ll be back in Kentucky as Tigers this weekend.
“They’re going to make some noise in the ACC and NCAA tournament,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “They’ve got a lot of talent. They’re going to win some games.”
Utah would join South Carolina, Indiana and Stanford as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament if it began now. The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its second and final reveal Thursday of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds before selection Sunday. “Indiana and Iowa, Stanford and Utah play this weekend.”
The WNBA star player was smiling big in a series of images shared by the team on Tuesday