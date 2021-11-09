Ja Morant with a dunk vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points, including eight straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch, to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which are for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive. RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knick