Ja Morant with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 05/26/2021
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 05/26/2021
The Lightning are moving on to the second round after shutting out the Panthers in Game 6 to clinch the series.
Ja Morant made history in only his second postseason game, scoring a Grizzlies record 47 points, but it wasn't enough as Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz evened the series.
The Islanders used a wild Nassau Coliseum crowd to its advantage en route to a series-clinching win over Pittsburgh in Game 6.
A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.
Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.
Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third to break open a scoreless game as the Minnesota Wild staved off elimination again.
Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.
Kluber missed all but one inning last season with a muscle tear in the same shoulder.
The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.
Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.
"I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.
MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
PHOENIX (AP) — Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4 on Wednesday night, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat. Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010. The 27-year-old Vosler was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento to replace injured first baseman Brandon Belt on the roster. The rookie — who had a short stint with the Giants earlier this year — entered in the sixth inning when another first baseman, Darin Ruf, left with an apparent injury. San Francisco trailed 4-0 early and 4-2 going into the eighth before Donovan Solano led off with a double. Slater tied the game when he crushed a two-out, 460-foot homer down the left field line, flipping his bat as he trotted toward first and watched the ball land in Chase Field's second deck. Then it was Vosler's turn. The lefty batter worked a full count before turning on a fastball and driving it down the right field line into the Giants' bullpen. Both homers came off Alex Young (1-4), who had been one of the Diamondbacks' most effective relievers. Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on three singles off Rogers, but he struck out Ketel Marte and got Eduardo Escobar to ground out for his sixth save. Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched a hitless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee worked a scoreless eighth. Merrill Kelly pitched six effective innings for the Diamondbacks, who looked as though they might finally end their long slide. Kelly has been one of the few bright spots this season for a team with the worst record in the National League at 18-32. The right-hander threw five scoreless innings before giving up two runs in the sixth. He gave up five hits, struck out six, walked none and left with a 4-2 lead. Kelly has given up three runs or fewer in seven straight starts dating to April 21. The Diamondbacks had a three-run second inning to push to a 4-0 lead against starter Johnny Cueto. Josh Rojas had a two-run single and Nick Ahmed brought home Josh Reddick with a base hit. Cueto gave up four earned runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked none. Arizona has lost 19 of 22 overall. FULL CAPACITY AT ORACLE The Giants are allowing full-capacity crowds at Oracle Park starting with a home series that begins June 25 against Oakland. The state of California announced that large outdoor venues like Oracle Park could operate at full capacity without social distancing guidelines. TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: Belt was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. ... Ruf exited in the sixth with an apparent injury. He hit a single and made a hard turn around first base before grimacing and limping back to the bag. Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said first base coach Dave McKay had his spleen removed in a surgery earlier this week. The 70-year-old McKay was hurt in a dugout fall during spring training and hasn't been at the ballpark for most of the season. ... RHP Luke Weaver (shoulder strain) won't throw for the next four weeks and will then be re-evaluated. ... 1B Christian Walker (oblique strain) continues his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. ... RHP Tyler Clippard (shoulder) had surgery on his right knee. Lovullo said Clippard's shoulder is improving and was hopeful the knee surgery wouldn't add to his time on the injured list. UP NEXT The Giants travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game series. Neither team had announced a starting pitcher for Thursday's game. The Diamondbacks start a four-game series with St. Louis on Thursday. They'll send out RHP Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.91 ERA) to face Cardinals RHP Carlos Martínez (3-4, 4.18). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant’s franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece. Mitchell, who was limited to 26 minutes, made five 3-pointers. Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Jazz. Mike Conley had 20 points and a career-best 15 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points to help the Jazz knot the series. Morant broke Conley’s Memphis playoff scoring record, and became the first player to score as many as 71 points in his first two career playoff games since the NBL merged with the BAA to create the NBA before the 1949-50 season. Two Gobert dunks off pick-and-rolls powered a 10-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters and gave the Jazz a 110-97 lead following a three-point play by Mitchell. Dillon Brooks, who scored 23 points, had a dunk that got the Grizzlies within 121-112 with 7:06 to play, but Memphis couldn’t stop Utah’s multifaceted attack, which scored at least 36 points in three of the four periods. Mitchell was ready to play on Sunday, but the Jazz medical staff scratched him from the lineup hours before the game, frustrating the Utah star who missed 17 games with a sprained ankle. Mitchell’s anger simmered as he watched the Jazz drop Game 1 to a motivated Memphis squad. He eventually met with his teammates and made sure they knew it wasn’t his decision to sit, and that he wanted to be on the court. On Monday, Mitchell proclaimed he was playing in Game 2 no matter what, and the team agreed. He tried to make up for lost time, scoring 12 points with three 3s in his first eight minutes. As he did in the first game, Brooks gave the Grizzlies a big lift once he got some relief from foul trouble. He and Morant got in the lane time and again as Memphis made 17 of 20 field goals to start the third quarter, trimming the lead to 93-91 on Melton’s 3-pointer. The Grizzlies scored 43 points in the third — a franchise record — on 67% shooting, led by Morant’s 13 in the period. The Jazz were aggressive in the first half, driving the ball to the basket or dishing back for 3s. Utah shot 10 for 19 from long range and made 18 of 25 free throws to take a 74-54 halftime lead. Jordan Clarkson was presented with the Sixth Man of the Year award before the game and finished with 16 points. Valanciunas got his second foul 3:13 into the game, and Brooks got his second a couple minutes later on a four-point play by Mitchell. Early on, the Jazz extended their defense beyond the 3-point line and often had an extra defender trap or run at Morant before he could get going. But Morant found a way to score 20 points in the first half, but didn’t get much help from the rest of the Grizzlies until their third-quarter outburst. TIP-INS Grizzlies: Brooks, the league leader in fouls during the regular season, picked up his third 9:10 before halftime, after an unsuccessful coach’s challenge. … Valanciunas got a technical foul with 9:42 to play after hitting Gobert in the face after making a layup. Jazz: After Clarkson missed all eight 3s in Game 1, he banked in his first attempt from beyond the arc. … Georges Niang got a Flagrant 1 trying to stop Morant on a fast break in the fourth quarter.. … The only cheer rivaling Mitchell’s first basket was Gobert’s block of Morant’s would-be dunk in the first half. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matthew Coles, The Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Wednesday night. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times. Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. He was charged with four runs and seven hits. Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak. Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo shot in the ninth. Braves left-hander Drew Smyly (2-3) allowed seven runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA over his previous three starts. The game was delayed for nearly three hours by rain after the sixth inning. Maureen Mullen, The Associated Press
He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.