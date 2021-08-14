J.T. Realmuto's RBI double
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
J.T. Realmuto doubles on a line drive to center field, scoring Odúbel Herrera to pad the Phillies lead to 2-0
J.T. Realmuto doubles on a line drive to center field, scoring Odúbel Herrera to pad the Phillies lead to 2-0
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million US rookie deal with Canadian draft pick Dalano Banton on Saturday.
MLB reportedly sought information regarding the 2017 incident, but police records were expunged.
Scottie Barnes hasn't shot well from the field during NBA Summer League but the Raptors No. 4 draft pick has showed enough pedigree on defence for Toronto fans to be optimistic about his future.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has undergone wrist surgery and is expected to need a "minimum" of six weeks to recover.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo thought his team took a late lead Friday night against the Seattle Mariners, but replay review said otherwise.
Aaron Rodgers is trying to bring back another key member of the Packers.
When it comes to these five wide receivers, Dalton Del Don doesn't hesitate to say the rest of the fantasy industry is too high on them, and why.
Ryan Lochte injured himself racing on an inflatable waterslide.
Cameron was the son of Olympians Leroy and Michell Finn-Burrell, and the godson of Carl Lewis.
For the first time in almost a decade, there is plenty of uncertainty heading into the season about how good the Raptors' roster is.
"It feels good to be back."
Rather than being stuck in the middle of the NBA pack, Toronto finds itself in a transition year, where the front office will assess whether this team has playoff potential or if multiple pieces need to be moved for the Raptors to be competitive again.
The trade market for NBA stars could dry up for a while. And the market for superstars might be barren soon.
It will mark a quarter century of professional seasons for Thornton, who was originally drafted first overall in 1997.
At 35-years-old, Goran Dragic's ambitions to win a championship shouldn't be received as disrespect to Toronto Raptors fans, following his move from Miami as part of the Kyle Lowry deal.
American Reilly Opelka is through to the finals at the National Bank Open in Toronto after upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6(2)-7, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Saturday. The marathon two-hour, 32-minute match was a battle of wills, with the No. 3-seed Tsitsipas initially struggling to handle the six-foot-11 Opelka’s powerful serve. The unseeded American saved the lone break point he faced, hit 17 aces and won 77 per cent of his first serve points. Opelka will face either Russian No. 1-seed Daniil Medve
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cincinatti's Tyler Stephenson homered against Archie Bradley leading off the eighth inning Saturday, breaking up the Philadelphia Phillies' no-hit bid and keeping the big league total at seven no-hitters this season, one shy of the record. The mark of eight no-hitters was set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed. There haven't been more than seven no-hitters in a season since 1900. Left-hander Matt Moore shut down the Reds for six innings and was lifted aft
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4 Saturday to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader. Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times. Newman’s third double drove in two to spark a six-run fifth that included Bryan Reynolds’ two-run homer. That outburst bro
Patrick Surtain intercepted Vikings QB Jake Browning and ran back a 30-yard touchdown on Saturday afternoon in Minnesota.
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi stood and smiled, looking transfixed as Paris Saint-Germain fans chanted the soccer great's name — “Leo Messi, Leo Messi” — before Saturday's 4-2 home win against Strasbourg in the French league. PSG's latest signing joined four other recruits presented on the field to some 49,000 fans at Parc des Princes before kickoff. Messi was not in the actual squad for the game, which saw PSG coasting at 3-0 only to get pegged back to 3-2 until a late red card for Strasbourg eased