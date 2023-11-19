J.J. McCarthy needs to be better for Michigan to beat Ohio State | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss Michigan’s win over Maryland on Saturday, and debate if J.J. McCarthy can be good enough to lead the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State next weekend.

