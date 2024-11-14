A.J. Green sinks it from downtown

McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Cleveland's a win away from tying the fourth-best start in NBA history.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Bregman’s wealth of playoff experience, renowned work ethic and rep as a clubhouse leader are some of the headlining features of his case as one of this winter’s premier free agents.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 quarterback rankings.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
Week 10 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 11. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 11 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 PPR tight end rankings.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 11 half-PPR flex rankings.
After a loss to the Panthers, the Giants look like the NFL's worst team.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Auburn jumped to No. 5 after knocking off Houston following an incident on their team flight to Texas.
Dan Titus shares his favorite hoops adds for the week, including a few must-add options.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.
John Metchie's incredible comeback had another milestone on Sunday.