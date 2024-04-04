A.J. Green with the And-1!

Sky News

Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge in parts of the US in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries. People in the southeast of the US are set for a "sight to behold", experts say, as periodical cicadas - which usually surface every 13 years - will emerge coinciding with another brood which come out in a 17-year cycle this spring. The dual emergence of the periodical cicadas, who are infamous for how loud they can be, is a rare phenomenon and is estimated to have last happened 221 years ago in 1803, when Thomas Jefferson, one of America's founding fathers, was US president.