J.D. Martinez's two-run double
J.D. Martinez lines an opposite field two-run double to open the scoring for the Mets in the bottom of the 3rd
No experience? No problem, as Ludvig Åberg takes control of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
There has never been a better time for Francesco Molinari to pull out an ace.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
The Tarheels take the first win of the tournament with a single from outfielder Vance Honeycutt to score the winning run in a walk-off.
The Dallas Mavericks' backs are officially against the wall Friday night in Game 4 as they face elimination down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
The top 60 players and ties will make it to the weekend at Pinehurst No. 2.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Bryson DeChambeau uses 3D-printed golf clubs ... and he's named them, too.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Panthers are one win away from their first Stanley Cup title.
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl championship rings in a private team ceremony before revealing the ornate design of the jewelry for the public.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
Tim Johnson definitely earned that win.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.