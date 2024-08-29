J.D. Martinez's RBI double
J.D. Martinez puts the Mets on the board with an RBI double in the top of the 5th inning
J.D. Martinez puts the Mets on the board with an RBI double in the top of the 5th inning
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
The Bengals might want to get out their checkbook to get Ja'Marr Chase back in the fold.
Yahoo Sports is covering the Chiefs' attempt at an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title — and the league's attempt to stop it — from all angles. Up first: Nate Tice on Kansas City's unsung strength.
Can Russell Wilson turn his career narrative back around?
Dalton Del Don has 10 surprise candidates to score a Week 1 TD to help you earn bonus entries in our $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes.
Fandom as a whole is rapidly changing across the sports landscape, but nowhere is that more apparent than in college football.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
With Labor Day weekend fast approaching we know most of you are about to have your biggest drafts of the year. That is why it's 'Cram Week' on the pod, as we 'cram' in all the information you needed heading into the biggest draft weekend of the year. Matt Harmon makes his return and is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to essentially recap the entire preseason from a fantasy perspective. The two identify the seven biggest fantasy takeaways from the preseason you need to know and answer your fantasy mailbag questions.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
We've waited years for a bigger and better College Football Playoff system, and now the moment is here. Who will be hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done? Our experts make their predictions.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
The Patriots' QB conundrum might be the biggest unanswered question after the preseason.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong showed serious speed in running out an inside-the-park home run