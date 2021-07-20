J.C. Mejia fans eight Astros

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie right-hander Spenser Watkins gave up one run in six innings as the Baltimore Orioles tied a season high with their third consecutive win, 6-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The 28-year old Watkins, making his third start and fourth career appearance, scattered four hits, walked two and struck out seven. His ERA dropped from 1.74 to 1.65 (three earned runs over 16 1/3 innings). Watkins (2-0) was signed as a minor league free agent in February after not pitc