Ivica Zubac with an alley oop vs the New Orleans Pelicans

The ESPN analyst called out the Mavs star on NBA Today
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto coach Nick Nurse will take time in the offseason to consider if he wants to return to the Raptors for a sixth season or pursue other options. With the Raptors just at .500, Nurse's name has been linked to other coaching jobs and there have reports Toronto could be ready to move on from the coach who led them to the 2019 NBA championship. Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant and was promoted to head coach in 2018 after Dwane Casey was fired. Nurse would ent
The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class is unmatched with Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon, the 1976 U.S. women's Olympic team.
LeBron James opened House Three Thirty, a community center for students at his I Promise school in Akron. The center includes a Starbucks.
Analysts implore Heat to make roster changes
Jordan Poole cherishes all of the moments around superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, from the practice floor behind the scenes to under the bright lights and noise of game night. Poole joined the Splash Brothers with 200 3-pointers this season, making Golden State just the second team in NBA history to ever do it. “It's really special to be a part of, second team in history to do it,” Poole said.
HoopsHype is continuing its free agency series where we look at some of the best upcoming free agents. Here we check their stock, see what their next contract could look like, and weigh their odds of re-signing with their current team. Below we ...
Anthony Davis shook off an ankle injury to finish with 38 points and 17 rebounds in leading the Lakers past the Timberwolves 123-111 on Friday night.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2008 draft class, which features the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love and Derrick Rose.
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the short-handed Denver Nuggets 100-93 on Friday night. The Suns are 5-0 with Durant in the lineup. Phoenix traded for the 13-time All-Star in a deadline deal back in February. The Nuggets rested a big chunk of their starting lineup, including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, guards Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Michael Porter Jr. But they still sho
"The Greek Freak" told Insider that Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson — a reigning WNBA champion and two-time MVP — is his WNBA comp.
The Sacramento Kings are back in the playoffs and G League Stockton is flourishing under Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadive and Bobby Jackson.
With the playoffs clinched for the Sacramento Kings, fans are trying to clinch their tickets to watch their team on the court. But they're going to have to find some cash to buy a ticket. An online search shows how popular the Kings are in the playoffs and what people need to pay to wear their purple in person. The price of a standing-room-only ticket for one of the last regular season games costs $58. Just last month, tickets in the upper deck were less than that at $53.
The Denver Nuggets clearly missed the injured Nikola Jokic's influence as they slipped tamely to defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/31/2023
The play-in race in the Western Conference is still undecided with six teams separated by a total of three games.
Toronto Raptors (38-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (26-52, 14th in the Eastern Conference)Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Toronto travels to Charlotte looking to end its five-game road losing streak.The Hornets are 14-35 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 14-30 against opponents with a winning record.The Raptors have gone 23-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 111.7 points
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/31/2023
It’s official: Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.