'It'll Be Raining Fish Here Soon': Waterspout Spotted Off Florida Coastline

A waterspout was spotted off the coast of Destin, Florida, on Thursday, August 11.

This footage posted to Facebook by Eric J Westbrook shows the waterspout spinning in the distance. Other social media users posted similar videos of the phenomenon.

“That is nuts, man. It’ll be raining fish here soon,” Westbrook says in the background of the video.

According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water. Onlookers should never move closer to investigate a waterspout as they can be just as dangerous as tornadoes, the NWS said. Credit: Eric J Westbrook via Storyful