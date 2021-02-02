Italy's president set to hear solutions for country's political crisis
Last week the country's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, resigned after ex-PM Matteo Renzi withdrew his party from the governing coalition.
GENEVA — UEFA set Champions League clubs an extended April 2 deadline on Tuesday to complete their round of 16 games, with Germany’s limit on travel from England a pending problem. Liverpool’s visit to Leipzig on Feb. 16 for a first-leg game could be affected by federal restrictions on arrivals from England where an aggressive variant of COVID--19 is spreading. “Currently there is no special arrangement for professional athletes,” the German interior ministry said on Tuesday. UEFA requires clubs to “co-operate with their national association in order to obtain from the relevant authorities exemptions from existing travel restrictions, such as border closures and quarantine requirements.” The Champions League last 16 is scheduled to finish on March 17, and quarterfinal first legs are set for April 6-7. The scope for rescheduling games was detailed in updated competition rules published by UEFA on Tuesday for organizing the knockout rounds of the Champions League and Europa League. The Europa League resumes on Feb. 18 at the last-32 stage and the Benfica-Arsenal games also have potential travel issues. UEFA set a March 5 deadline to complete the round, six days before the last-16 stage starts. There are already few options to reschedule postponed games in congested domestic and international programs. National teams worldwide will call up players for the March 22-31 international break, including World Cup qualifying games. If clubs have travel restrictions affecting their home European games, the competition rule books set a deadline of Monday in the week before to alert UEFA. “(T)he home club must propose a suitable alternative venue which may be in a neutral country,” UEFA rules state. If Liverpool cannot travel to Germany, the order of games could flip so that Leipzig goes to England for the first leg. German rules allow residents to re-enter the country more easily. If German travel restrictions are extended, Manchester City's first-leg trip to play Borussia Mönchengladbach on Feb. 24 could be affected. During the group stages that were due to finish in mid-December, UEFA offered an extension through Jan. 28 to complete postponed games. One Europa League game -- Qarabag’s visit to Villarreal -- was not played and forfeited as a 3-0 loss because of COVID-19 cases at the Azerbaijani club. ___ AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth in Düsseldorf, Germany, contributed to this report ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press
Students at Birchwood Intermediate School in Charlottetown got a virtual visit from an NHL legend, an Olympic hockey player and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday. It was all part of a virtual panel discussion with classrooms across Canada. The panel focused on social justice and racism and centred on Willie O'Ree, the first Black hockey player in the NHL. "He's gone through so much and he has such a great story to tell," said Tayrn MacInnis, a Grade 8 student at Birchwood. "The part about his great-grandfather coming to Canada from slavery is really standing out to me." MacInnis said she plays hockey and her coaches encourage her to be kind to everyone and support her teammates. She said she was happy to hear O'Ree had some support from his team when dealing with racism. "I really thought that there would be more people that were not very nice to him, but he seemed like he grew up in an environment that was really kind and supportive." O'Ree talked about some of the racism he faced in the league and was joined by professional hockey player and Olympic silver medallist Sarah Nurse who also discussed her experience. "I think we should all treat everyone equally and he really put that message forward," said Grade 8 student Petra Klimes. She said she hasn't witnessed any acts of racism on her hockey team and hopes it doesn't happen on other P.E.I. teams. Having teammates and friends you know will speak up when they see acts of racism is key, Klimes said. Lilly MacVicar was also in the classroom watching the presentation. She said she was inspired O'Ree never let racism stop him from playing hockey. "He said that you have to work really hard to get to your goal. Even though, like a couple setbacks, I think he is a hard worker and that shows we should work hard too." MacVicar and Klimes said learning about O'Ree made them want to learn everything they can about BIPOC Canadians and the racism they may be facing. The panel, hosted by Ron MacLean, is part of a larger project by learning provider Classroom Champions, which has developed an educational guide focused on social justice and fighting racism — which is being made available to over 15,000 schools and youth sports organizations in North America. Josh Beaton is a teacher at Birchwood. His class was the only one on P.E.I. to be part of the panel discussion. He said they watched a documentary on O'Ree's career — and when a student brought the panel to his attention he jumped on it. "In my class I have a mural of Willie O'Ree on my board," he said. "We have been learning about his life and the struggles he faced." The plan is to teach his students more about O'Ree and other Black Canadians throughout Black History Month. "It's very important for kids to see themselves, you know, to be represented in things they love," he said. "And to see somebody come from a place so close to here in New Brunswick it just connects with them that much more." Beaton said the school is trying to expand past Black History Month and engrain prominent Black figures in the school curriculum for the entire year. More from CBC P.E.I.
USA Basketball won’t have to wait long for intrigue at the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. men will face France in one of its group games, and the U.S. women were placed in the same group as host Japan when the draw for the rescheduled Tokyo Games was held Tuesday. The draw took place in Mies, Switzerland, at FIBA headquarters. The U.S. men will also face Iran and the winner of the qualifying tournament in Victoria, Canada, as its other Group A rivals. The last time the Americans played France was in 2019 in the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup in China — when France prevailed to end the U.S. medal hopes. “It’s exciting to learn more about the Olympic schedule and who our preliminary round opponents will be in Tokyo,” U.S. men’s coach Gregg Popovich said. “The three Olympic preliminary groups appear well balanced, and there are a good number of teams who have legitimate shots at the gold medal in Tokyo.” The other men’s pairings saw Australia, Nigeria and the winners of qualifying tournaments in Split, Croatia, and Belgrade, Serbia, in Group B — with Japan, Argentina, Spain and the winner of a qualifying tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania, in Group C. The U.S. men are seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal. The Tokyo Games begin July 23, one day after the NBA says is the last possible date for this season’s NBA Finals. USA Basketball will have NBA players available for its team, though the roster won’t likely be finalized until June at the earliest and will undoubtedly hinge on how deep some players like LeBron James go into the post-season. The games were scheduled from last year, becoming the first Olympics to be postponed, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted some to suggest they will not — or even should not — happen this summer either. “Our collaboration with the NBA and the World Health Organization will ensure that the latest know-how is used for the protection of basketball players, being constantly shared with the IOC and Tokyo organizers,” FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said. For the men’s field, Group C seems like the toughest; Spain beat Argentina for the gold medal at the last World Cup, and Lithuania or Slovenia could emerge from qualifying to join that group as well. The U.S. women will be coached by Dawn Staley. The Americans are going for a seventh consecutive Olympic title — and if they make it to Tokyo, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi may become the first Americans to play on five gold-medal basketball teams. The U.S. women are headed to Group B, along with Nigeria, France and host Japan. Group A includes South Korea, Serbia, Canada and Spain. Group C is composed of Australia, Puerto Rico, China and Belgium. Each team plays the other teams in its group once, so all nations have three opening-round games. The top two finishers from each group, along with the two best third-place teams, move on to the quarterfinals. FIBA Americas executive director Carlos Alves said the tournaments and events that basketball’s governing body has pulled off over the past few months show that “with the right plan, with the right protocols” games can be played safely. And he expressed confidence that the Tokyo Games will occur. “I think the question is, will we be in position to have fans in Tokyo? And that moves by the day, if not by the hour,” Alves said. “Things go south, north, we don’t know. But as far as the athletes, the national teams in the tournament, both men and women? Absolutely.” There are 24 teams left in the race for the four remaining men's spots. Those will be decided in tournaments scheduled to take place between June 29 and July 4, while the NBA playoffs will still be happening. And since this NBA season started later than usual, some top international players — such as Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Serbia’s Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets — might be busy with playoff games at the same time. Serbia will play host to the Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Italy and Senegal. Lithuania will play host to South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola. Croatia will play host to Germany, Russia, Mexico, Tunisia and Brazil. And Canada will play host to Greece, China, Uruguay, Turkey and the Czech Republic. All four of those qualifiers will be winner-take-all, one nation from each of those events advancing to the Tokyo Games. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Road trips in the NBA these days are somewhere between dreadful and boring. Favorite restaurants are off limits. Hanging out with friends or old teammates is difficult or impossible. Leaving the hotels for anything other than games and practices is pretty much a no-no, all in the interest of safety during the pandemic. The plus side: There’s more winning than usual. Home-court advantage this season in the NBA is basically nonexistent. Through Monday, home teams were winning 52% of the time — on pace to be the lowest such rate in NBA history. The previous low was set last season, 55.1%. And the erosion of the home-court edge was becoming a thing even before teams went into the Walt Disney World bubble last summer; it wasn’t all because of the games that were played in Central Florida without fans. This will be the eighth consecutive season in which the home-court win rate is below 60%, so the phenomenon is not new. It’s just never been this pronounced. “There is no home court advantage in the NBA this season,” longtime NBA coach George Karl tweeted this past week. “The Away team may actually have the advantage on the road without opposing fans and energy.” He’s not wrong. There are some cities where it’s still very tough to win. Philadelphia was a league-best 29-2 in its building last season; the 76ers are a league-best 10-1 at home this season. Milwaukee was 28-3 at Fiserv Forum a year ago; the Bucks are 8-2 there this season. Miami was 27-5 at home last season. So far this season, the Heat are 5-6, the most recent of those losses coming Monday when they wasted a 10-point lead in the final 2:47 of regulation and fell to Charlotte. Part of it is surely because the Heat have experienced significant roster depletion because of injuries and virus-related issues. But Denver coach Michael Malone also pointed out that late nights socializing in the league’s stops that are bustling with nightlife — Miami, New York and Los Angeles would be among the places that apply there — aren’t possible right now. “When a team goes to certain cities, there are always pitfalls, nightclubs and whatever you want to call it,” Malone said last week before his Nuggets routed the Heat by 27 points — the franchise’s biggest margin of victory at Miami since 1989. “Now you go to a city, there are not really as many distractions.” There are some exceptions to the home-court-doesn’t-matter theory. Kyle Lowry has played in seven “road” games this season — they’re all road games this season for Toronto, really, even though Tampa has created some comforts of home for the Raptors — and his team has gone 0-7 in those games. Maybe he was due for a slide like that; the Raptors won their last 12 “road” games with Lowry in the lineup last season and 22 of their last 24, though eight of those games were in the bubble. The last time Lowry played in a longer streak of road losses was 2012, when he was part of 15 in a row. Detroit and Minnesota are 1-8 away from home, and Toronto and Miami are 2-7. “I still think there is a home-court advantage,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “I don’t know what it is right now in the league, it’s probably around 50% as far as the road wins, but I do think there is a home-court advantage — to a degree.” The lack of a home edge isn’t just an NBA issue, but it’s not universal either. NFL teams technically had a losing record at home this regular season — 127-128-1, the first time they’ve been below .500 since 1968. San Francisco went 0-3 at home games at a neutral site in Arizona, but even if those are taken out of the equation (and the home mark went back over .500) it was still the worst league-wide “home” record in those 53 seasons. Baseball went the other way, and hockey is headed that way. Home MLB teams won at a .556 clip last season, the best percentage in a decade. That includes the Toronto Blue Jays going 17-9 in “home” games played in Buffalo; weirdly, that was a huge improvement over how they fared in Toronto in 2019. And NHL teams are off to flying home starts. Even with most buildings empty, NHL clubs through Sunday were off to their best combined home record since World War II. Go figure. “It is different,” Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “You still do have to travel, fly into these cities, go to these arenas. But the fans do make a big difference.” ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Gronk's still got it. That silly, fun-loving personality that helped launch Rob Gronkowski into all-time fan favourite status in New England arrived at Super Bowl media day in vintage form. No, there weren't any LOL-worthy dances or outrageous moments to send social media buzzing. But the 31-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end showed up to his video interview session Monday with a secret that had everyone chuckling when it was revealed. So, Gronkowski was working his way back into shape last off-season — reunited with Tom Brady — after a year away while in retirement. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, players filmed remote workouts on their own and sent them to Bucs strength and conditioning coach Anthony Piroli to get credit for the day. Fun at first, it got a bit monotonous for Gronkowski after about a week. So, he figured out a way around it. Of course. “I would bring my shirt out and then I would bring another shirt out, so when I’m running the sprints, I would film myself like 15 times for that workout session,” said Gronkowski, who had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns this season. "But I would run in a couple of different shirts because you only had to send in like two or three reps. So then when the next time came, I didn’t have to film myself because I already filmed myself running in a different shirt every time on that one day. “And he hasn’t had a clue to this day that I was tricking him about half the time during those virtual workouts.” Well, now he does. Typical Gronk. Give him an opening — for a joke or a big play — and he's all over it. “Every day’s a new day with him,” Buccaneers tight ends coach Rick Christophel said. “He’s just a joy to be around.” Same for Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' record-breaking tight end whose larger-than-life personality — his touchdown celebrations are wildly popular views on social media — has put him on par with Gronkowski. Especially on the field. And to Kelce, that's good company to be in. “The guy is an unbelievable person, talent, you name it," Kelce said. "I might be one of the biggest Gronk fans out there. Let it be told, man.” Kelce broke George Kittle's NFL record for yards receiving by a tight end this season with 1,416. He also has the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons at the position, doing it in five straight years. Kelce's consistently dominant production also earned him a four-year, $57 million contract extension last summer. That's something even Gronkowski, who has 566 career receptions for 8,484 yards and 86 touchdowns and a slew of his own records — along with three Super Bowl rings — can appreciate. “I've got nothing but major respect for Travis Kelce,” Gronkowski said. “He has helped transform the tight end position. He has helped put the tight end position on the map. Speaking of contract-wise, he has helped the tight end position get paid the way that they deserve to get paid.” Truth is, Gronkowski is the prototype for an era of tight ends that became focal points of offences. He was a hulking, physical matchup nightmare for defences in his prime with the Patriots. Gronkowski would punish people as a blocker — and also run through, over and past defenders week after week. “You don’t see that in every single offence,” Kelce said. “And what that did for a guy like myself coming into the league was it gave coach Andy Reid an understanding of, OK, we can use the tight end position a certain way if he works at his craft enough to be able to be accountable for his teammates in that regard.” Kelce is exactly that for the Chiefs with 612 catches for 7,881 yards and 48 TDs in eight seasons. But he's a leaner, swifter type of tight end who lines up more like a wide receiver with Patrick Mahomes routinely looking for him to make big plays. “The way he’s able to read coverages and understand what the defence is doing, and how to get himself and others open is what makes him so special,” Mahomes said. Kelce, who converted from quarterback to tight end in college, pored over film of the top players at the position — guys such as Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates — when he broke into the league to find his niche. “I mean, I’m sitting here and I listen to everybody tell me I’m a wide receiver,” Kelce said. “I’m like, call me whatever you want to call me. I’m a football player that’s out there being accountable for his teammates. I’m doing what my coaches on my team ask me to do, and that’s just try to win my matchups when presented them.” And that's what both Kelce and Gronkowski have been doing their entire careers. “Tight ends that can get out of breaks and can separate, those are the most dangerous ones: the Gronks, the (Jason) Wittens, the Antonio Gates, the Kelces," said Bucs outside linebackers coach Larry Foote, who played against both Gronkowski and Kelce. “You can’t really defend it. You’ve just got to be ready to drive and break and tackle.” Or you'll pay. By watching them celebrate in the end zone. And they'll inevitably be laughing about it with everybody later. “The tight end position kind of really wasn’t looked at (in the past),” Gronkowski said. "It was kind of overshadowed by the receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks and stuff. But I feel like the tight end position is on the map now. It’s a position that I feel like kids want to play. “People want to grow up to be a tight end, which is pretty, pretty awesome.” ___ AP Pro Football Writers Dave Campbell and Josh Dubow, and AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Johnny Gaudreau put in a little extra work to keep his hot start going.The winger scored in regulation to extend a season-opening point streak to eight games before sealing Calgary's shootout victory Monday as the Flames beat Winnipeg 4-3.After Sean Monahan buried one for Calgary and Kyle Connor responded for the Jets, Gaudreau wove into the offensive zone and performed a series of dekes that tied Connor Hellebuyck in knots for the winning margin in the fourth round.On the heels of the worst offensive output of his career in 2019-20 — 58 points in 70 games — the 27-year-old Gaudreau already has six goals and four assists in this pandemic-shortened campaign."I feel really comfortable," he said. "Me and (Monahan) are playing really good in our defensive zone. We're being smart. I don't think we've been out on the ice for a 5-on-5 goal (against)."And we're getting our chances offensively."Flames head coach Geoff Ward said Gaudreau's details in his own end and Calgary's success on the power play, which runs though the diminutive forward, have been crucial to the early success."He's having fun, he's smiling coming to the rink," Ward said. "When he gets time and space with the puck he can usually do good things."It's been a great start."Andrew Mangiapane and Christopher Tanev — on a fluke goal from inside his own blue line — also scored in regulation for Calgary (4-3-1). Jacob Markstrom turned aside 25 shots, while Elias Lindholm had two assists.Markstrom, who left the Vancouver Canucks for the Flames in free agency, made a couple big saves in overtime before denying three Jets in the shootout, including a desperation toe stop on Blake Wheeler that had the big netminder grinning under his mask. "He's been our best player by far this season, hands down," Gaudreau said of Markstrom. "Great signing for us, huge pickup for us. "He's crazy back there."Connor, with two on the power play, and Mark Scheifele, with a goal and an assist, replied for Winnipeg (5-3-1), which got 25 saves from Hellebuyck. Wheeler added three assists as the Jets blew a 2-0 lead before battling back to tie things late in the third period to at least grab a point."We've got to be better," Scheifele said. "We've got to stick to our game. We can't sit back. We've got to keep being aggressive."But it was the Flames on the front foot down 2-1 in the third as Gaudreau tied things at 6:54 when he redirected a feed from Juuso Valimaki past Hellebucyk after the Jets turned the puck over.The Winnipeg netminder made a great stick save on Lindholm midway through the period to keep things level on a play that resulted in a Flames man advantage the Jets would kill off. Hellebuyck followed that up by stoning Mangiapane before Tanev hit the post as Calgary came in waves."You could tell the ice kind of tilted," Gaudreau said. "We had four, five, six really good chances to make it 3-2."Then after hitting the crossbar off the rush, Mangiapane banged home a rebound with 6:15 left in regulation for his first to give the Flames a 3-2 lead."The puck was just sitting in front of the net," said Mangiapane, who had a career-high 17 goals in 2019-20. "Happy to tap it home."But the Jets tied things with 1:50 remaining when Scheifele tipped Neal Pionk's point shot beyond Markstrom's glove for his fourth with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker.The game marked the first of three straight meetings between the North Division rivals at Bell MTS Place this week, with the next two set for Tuesday and Thursday. The Jets will actually play four in a row against the Flames over a nine-day stretch, while Calgary hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday before resuming hostilities with Winnipeg at Scotiabank Saddledome two nights later.Coming off Saturday's 4-1 home loss against Vancouver, the Jets shuffled their top-6 forward group, with Scheifele centring Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers, while Paul Stastny skated between Connor and Wheeler.The Flames, meanwhile, secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory in Montreal over the Canadiens on Saturday that snapped a three-game slide thanks to Markstrom's second shutout of the season.Winnipeg, which lost 3-1 to Calgary during the summer restart's qualifying round, took the season opener for both clubs 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 14 courtesy of Patrik Laine's winner — the sniper's last action with the team before he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with Jack Roslovic for Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick nine days later.The Jets opened the scoring at 4:31 of Monday's first period on a man advantage when Connor, who entered without a point in his last three games, wired his fifth upstairs on Markstrom.Winnipeg carried the bulk of the play throughout the opening 20 minutes, and doubled the lead on another man advantage at 13:46 when Connor one-timed his seventh from almost the exact same spot.The visitors settled down in the intermission and got a lucky break to cut the deficit in half seven seconds into the second when Tanev's attempted breakaway pass from inside his own zone skipped in front of Hellebucyk and fooled the reigning Vezina Trophy winner for the shutdown defenceman's first with Calgary."It went through a few legs and sticks, and obviously took a fortunate bounce," said Tanev, who also signed with Calgary after leaving Vancouver. "I will take any goal I can get."Winnipeg had a great chance early in the third, but Markstrom robbed Scheifele with the glove. The Jets sniper the came close a second time later in the period on a power play only to see his shot chime off the post before Gaudreau equalized moments later."We were a little slow coming out," Ward said. "There's a saying that after an emotional win, which we had in Montreal, the next game is often hard to get into."But I give our guys a lot of credit for the way that they regrouped."With Gaudreau once again leading the charge.Notes: Jets centre Adam Lowry saw a six-game point streak (four goals, four assists) come to an end. ... Dubois remains unavailable for Winnipeg as he continues to serve a two-week quarantine after crossing the Canada-U.S. border shortly after the deal with Columbus was finalized.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported Monday night. Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report. He often commented on their appearance in a way that made them uncomfortable and on one occasion “thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter” while she interviewed him, The Athletic said. Another time, he told one of the women he’d share information about the Mets if she got drunk with him, the report said. More than one woman received a shirtless selfie or several from him, and one said he massaged her shoulders in the dugout when he thought nobody was watching, according to the report. Five women spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity and they indicated Callaway’s actions spanned at least five years and three teams, the outlet reported. Two of the women said they had been warned about Callaway’s behaviour by fellow media members and others in baseball, The Athletic said. Callaway was the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach for five years before managing the Mets from 2018-19. After he was fired by New York, he spent last season with the Angels as pitching coach. “Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses,” the 45-year-old Callaway wrote to The Athletic in response to an email, according to the outlet. “Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.” Callaway did not respond to a text message from The Associated Press. The report came two weeks after ESPN detailed sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images sent by former Mets general manager Jared Porter to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. Porter was fired by the Mets the following morning, and Major League Baseball planned to investigate him. Mets president Sandy Alderson, who hired Porter, was GM of the team when Callaway was hired. According to the report, the Mets told The Athletic the club learned in August 2018 about an incident that occurred before Callaway joined the team. A spokesperson said the club investigated, but “declined to reveal the nature of the incident, the outcome of that probe or whether Callaway was disciplined.” Callaway managed the Mets through the end of the 2019 season. Alderson stepped down as GM in June 2018 due to a cancer diagnosis and the team’s poor play. “I was appalled by the actions reported today of former manager Mickey Callaway,” Alderson said in a statement released by the Mets late Monday night. “I was unaware of the conduct described in the story at the time of Mickey’s hire or at any time during my tenure as general manager. We have already begun a review of our hiring processes to ensure our vetting of new employees is more thorough and comprehensive.” New owner Steve Cohen, who bought the club from the Wilpon and Katz families in early November, said: “The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated under my ownership.” MLB said it “has never been notified of any allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour by Mickey Callaway.” The Angels and Indians also released statements. “The behaviour being reported violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies. We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB,” team spokesperson Marie Garvey said. The Indians said: “We were made aware for the first time tonight of the allegations in The Athletic regarding Mickey Callaway’s behaviour towards women. We are currently reviewing the matter internally and in consultation with Major League Baseball to determine appropriate next steps. Our organization unequivocally does not condone this type of behaviour. We seek to create an inclusive work environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can feel safe and comfortable to do their jobs.” ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press