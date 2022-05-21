Italy’s Mount Etna spurts lava into night sky

STORY: The almost 11,000-foot-high (3,330 metres) volcano can cause spectacular views several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.

Etna, which is located above the Sicilian town of Catania, often erupts but rarely causes damage and is believed to have the longest written record of eruptions than any other volcano, with its first recorded observation going back to 425 B.C.

The last major eruption occurred in 1992.