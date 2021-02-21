Italy marks one year since country's first known COVID-19 death
Ceremonies were held across Italy to remember virus victims on the anniversary of the first known COVID death in the country.
LOS ANGELES — Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 Saturday night in an NBA Finals rematch. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat in the teams’ first meeting since the Lakers won their 17th championship with a six-game victory over Miami in the Florida bubble four months ago. LeBron James had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds as the defending NBA champions lost their second straight game without starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder. James stole the Heat's inbounds pass with 8.4 seconds left to create one last chance for the Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star passed off to Alex Caruso, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Heat scored only 15 points in the fourth quarter and barely held off Los Angeles down the stretch for their second straight win after a three-game skid during their seven-game road trip. Los Angeles also lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27-28, falling to East contenders Brooklyn and Miami at Staples Center. Davis missed his third straight game after aggravating his strained right calf last weekend, and Schröder missed his second straight under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points while hitting four 3-pointers, and Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers took their third loss in 11 games. Kuzma's three-point play with 1:28 left trimmed Miami's lead to 94-92, but after Duncan Robinson fouled out on an offensive foul with 25 seconds left, Wesley Matthews missed a rushed, off-balance 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play. TIP-INS Heat: Avery Bradley, a starter for the Lakers last season who missed their playoff run after opting out of the NBA restart, missed this game for Miami with a calf strain. ... Goran Dragic missed his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. Lakers: Schröder will miss at least two more games in quarantine, coach Frank Vogel said. The Lakers hope he'll return Friday against Portland. ... Caruso went scoreless in 20 minutes. UP NEXT Heat: At Thunder on Monday. Lakers: Host Wizards on Monday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
LONDON — With five losses in six games plunging Tottenham into midtable in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho is starting to view the Europa League as his team's route into next season's Champions League. Still, the coach who once famously described himself as a “Special One” saw no reason to doubt his methods after a 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday. “Because sometimes the results are the consequence of multiple situations in football,” a bullish Mourinho said, "and mine and my coaching staff’s methods are second to nobody in the world.” It's West Ham manager David Moyes who looks to have the right approach at the moment. West Ham moved into fourth to strengthen its unlikely push for Champions League qualification after goals by Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard in another battling win at the Olympic Stadium. Lingard, rejuvenated after his loan move from Manchester United last month, scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 47th minute after running onto a pass from Pablo Fornals and burying an angled shot with his left foot. Tottenham had also conceded a goal early in the first half, with Antonio — fit again after his latest muscle injury — converting a loose ball from close range after his initial glancing effort was kept out by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the fifth minute. Lucas Moura pulled a goal back for Tottenham in the 64th with a header from a corner by Gareth Bale, whose impressive performance as a second-half substitute also saw him smash a shot against the crossbar from the edge of the area. Son Heung-min also struck the goal frame in stoppage time with an effort he knew little about that looped up over West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. Tottenham dropped nine points off the Champions League positions, the fourth and final one currently being occupied by West Ham as Moyes continues to rebuild his managerial reputation at an east London club that is more often found fighting relegation. “I feel as if there is a half-job done," Moyes said. "I think we can play much better ... I don’t think we’ve hit top gear yet. The players have been finding ways to wrestle points off the opposition. They have done a brilliant job.” West Ham has only lost one of its last nine league games, whereas Tottenham is heading in another direction — at least in the league. In the Europa League, Spurs are close to reaching the last 16 after beating Wolfsberg 4-1 in their first leg of the round of 32 on Thursday. “When a team fights the way the team did until the last second, trying to get a different result, it’s never a group crisis, because groups are in crisis when you’re not together in the search for better results than you have," Mourinho said. “So I wouldn’t say crisis. I would say a bad — a really bad — run of results. That is obvious. We’re losing too many matches. “But in the Europa League we are alive. Europa League is a window of opportunity that is open for us, and maybe we can also get to Champions League through the Europa League.” It was Lingard's third goal in four league games since joining West Ham in an effort to revitalize a career that was going stale at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “I have settled in really quickly,” Lingard said. "I am playing each game with a smile and enjoying my football, and that is the most important thing. “Everyone has the same mindset and goal for the end of the season and the same targets. We don’t look at the table too much and will take it game by game, but this is an enjoyable position to be in.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
BLAUSASC, France — Canadian rider Michael Woods finished runner-up at the three-day Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var on Sunday, Gianluca Brambilla's 13-second stage win moved the Italian atop the podium. Woods, who had entered the final day as race leader after winning Stage 2 Saturday, finished five seconds behind in the overall standings.Dutch rider Bauke Mollema, who rides with Brambilla for Trek-Segafredo, was third.Woods, in his first race in the colours of Israel Start-Up Nation, finished 13 seconds behind Brambilla in Sunday's stage."I'm just disappointed I couldn't keep the yellow jersey," said the 34-year-old from Ottawa. "But second overall, I can't complain, and the team rode a great race."Woods was fourth in Stage 1 Friday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021 The Canadian Press
(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) In the end, an attempt at a small victory became challenging for Canada's men's water polo team. The young squad, hoping to avenge a loss five days ago to a Georgia side that hurt its chances of securing a Tokyo Olympic berth, dropped a 18-10 decision on Sunday — its fifth in a row after a tourney-opening win over Brazil — and finished eighth at the 11-team qualifier in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Reuel D'Souza, who was cleared for the tournament after contracting coronavirus while playing professionally in France, led the Canada attack with five goals. Bogdan Djerkovic with two, Jeremie Cote, Mark Spooner and Gaelen Patterson also scored. The Canadians have now missed qualifying for the past three Summer Games following an 11th-place performance at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Georgia, which beat Canada 14-11 on Tuesday, held quarter leads of 4-2, 12-5 and 15-7 on Sunday and ended the tourney seventh. With Canada trailing 4-2, D'Souza shone in the second quarter with three goals, but it mattered little as Georgia put eight on the board in eight minutes before halftime. Sixth-ranked Montenegro won the tournament with a 10-9 victory over No. 8 Greece in Sunday's gold-medal match. Both clubs, which beat Canada in the preliminary round, secured Olympic spots with semifinal wins on Saturday. World No. 2 Croatia grabbed the third and final Olympic berth with a 25-24 win over No. 15 Russia on Sunday.
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday: ITALY Nine-time defending champion Juventus will be looking for a big win against bottom club Crotone to boost its title chances and also its confidence after a disappointing week. Juventus lost 2-1 at Porto in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. That came days after a 1-0 loss at Napoli in the Italian league. Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored for Juventus since its last win, a 2-0 victory over Roma at the start of the month. A win would move Juventus into the top four, eight points behind Serie A leader Inter Milan but having played a match less. Crotone has lost its last four matches to leave it eight points from safety. However, Crotone has drawn its previous two matches against Juventus. ENGLAND Crystal Palace’s injury woes show no signs of improving as it plays rival Brighton following back-to-back losses in the Premier League. Palace appeared to have regained its early-season form but the recent loss of Wilfried Zaha to a hamstring problem appears to have affected the squad. In the previous 20 matches that the Eagles have taken the field without the forward, they have had 18 losses. Graham Potter’s Brighton aims to extend its six-game unbeaten league run which has kept the team clear of the relegation zone. SPAIN Fourth-place Sevilla goes for its fifth straight Spanish league win when it visits Osasuna, which has won two in a row. Sevilla had its nine-game winning streak in all competitions ended by a 3-2 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. Osasuna is coming off victories over Eibar and Levante. It is four points above the relegation zone in the Spanish league. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
(Todd Korol/The Canadian Press) Calgary Flames alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk delivered an impassioned soliloquy on the Saturday afternoon of a Hockey Night in Canada clash with the Edmonton Oilers. "It's time for us to get going. Enough is enough," Tkachuk told a Zoom call with reporters. "This is a huge, huge moment in our season, this game tonight. We have to be ready right now. I think we will be." Turns out, the Flames were not ready for a game that could very well define their season and for all the wrong reasons. Connor McDavid collected a natural hat trick and two assists in a 7-1 show of dominance by the Edmonton Oilers Edmonton fans savoured the latest installment of the Battle of Alberta while disillusioned Flames fans hit social media to demand general manager Brad Treliving take drastic action after such embarrassment. "That sucked," Tkachuk said, running a hand through his mop of curls in exasperation. "Let's call a spade a spade here. That was probably one of the toughest moments since I've been here. Just the way that it went, the way things are going. "Things snowballed. They got out of hand pretty quickly." Did they ever for a Flames team that started the season with designs on one of the top spots in the NHL's North Division. Optimism abounds in the Alberta capital where the second-place Oilers are 9-2 in the last 11 games. Criticized for allegedly lacking offensive depth, Edmonton's third and fourth lines are chipping in with timely goals. WATCH | McDavid powers Oilers past Flames with 5 points: At age 26, defenceman Darnell Nurse has matured into a minute-munching stalwart on the back end. New addition Tyson Barrie gives the Oilers an exceptional power-play quarterback. And Jesse Puljujarvi, the fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, finally looks like a legitimate top-six forward on a line with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. "It's still early on in the year," McDavid said. "There's lots of hockey left. We're playing well and we need to keep winning games." The Flames are riding a three-game losing streak, and they're off to Toronto to play Monday and Wednesday against the league-leading Maple Leafs. Gulp. "We need to get back to playing the way we know we can," said Flames captain Mark Giordano. "It starts individually. You have to look at yourself and get your game going, and then the team will get going as well." WATCH | Rob Pizzo recaps Week 5 in the NHL's North Division: Jacob Markstrom concealed many of the Flames' flaws through the first quarter season. Now, the veteran goaltender looks tired and discombobulated. Calgary's prize free-agent signing surrendered five goals on 15 shots Saturday before receiving the mercy hook in favour of David Rittich. "I guess my one thought is I feel terrible for our goalies," Tkachuk said. "They come in and they battle every practice, every game. "If it wasn't for them right now, who knows where we'd be in the standings. We'd be pretty close to the bottom." They're closer to the bottom than the top, sitting in fifth at 8-9-1. With their next five games on the road, the Flames could return to Calgary on March 3 with their playoff hopes in tatters. "Realistically, it's a make-or-break road trip for our team the way things are going and not a whole lot of games left," Tkachuk said. "You get behind the eight ball it's hard to make up ground with less than 40 games left." On Saturday, the Flames outshot the Oilers 44-24. Tkachuk led the way with an assist on Calgary's lone goal by Andrew Mangiapane, six hits and seven shots. But the Flames simply can't seem to overcome untimely miscues, maddening inconsistency and shaky starts. Case in point: they've surrendered the first goal this season in 12-of-18 games. "The gaffes we give up are big ones and come at inopportune times," said Calgary head coach Geoff Ward. "It's fixable. It's all fixable. but we've got to put our minds to it and get going here." Time is running out. Toronto, and Auston Matthews, await.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Leicester strengthened its position in the Premier League’s top four with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa thanks to early goals by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on Sunday. Villa was without Jack Grealish because of injury and made a slow start without its inspirational captain, going 2-0 down by the 23rd minute at Villa Park. Barnes laid the ball off to Maddison, who slotted a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area in the 19th. The winger then scored himself, forcing home a rebound high into the net after Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez could only palm away a fierce effort from Jamie Vardy. Bertrand Traore gave Villa hope by pulling a goal back in the 48th from close range after John McGinn helped on a cross by Matt Targett, but Leicester held on to move above Manchester United into second place. United plays Newcastle later Sunday. Leicester, which is six points clear of fifth-place Chelsea, hasn't played in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season — the season after winning the Premier League in improbable fashion. One negative for Leicester was the sight of Maddison walking off gingerly midway through the second half, having earlier complained of both foot and hip injuries after a heavy but fair tackle by Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Villa has won just one of its last four games and has dropped seven points off the European positions, albeit with two games in hand over most of its rivals. The loss of Grealish is a big blow and Villa manager Dean Smith was guarded about the exact nature of the injury the midfielder picked up in training. Local media reported Grealish has shin splints. “We don’t believe it’s a long-term injury,” Smith said before kickoff. “We’re just going to assess him as he goes.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press