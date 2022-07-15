Italy govt collapse not end of the world - analyst

STORY: "So I wouldn't say this is the end of the world. I would say Italy will go on, we'll stay inside the Atlantic alliance, we'll be a trustworthy partner in the European Union, and Italy is going to govern itself economically," he said.

"That being said, certainly in these last 18 months, Draghi's presence has been very relevant in giving prestige and force to Italy, which has also been important in all the Atlantic and European negotiations. So I'm not saying this is not a loss. This is a loss but I wouldn't say this is an end-of-the-world loss," Orsina added.

The country might need early elections to overcome a political impasse.

President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation on Thursday (July 14) and asked him to address parliament next week to get a clearer picture of the political situation.

Draghi's 18-month-old government was thrown into turmoil by the populist 5-Star Movement, which boycotted a parliamentary confidence motion on Draghi's plans to tackle the growing cost of living, arguing they did not go far enough.

A national election is due in the first half of 2023 and bringing the vote forward would give parties little time to draw up manifestos and prepare their lists of candidates.

The 5-Star Movement is likely to come under heavy pressure from other coalition partners to back down in its confrontation with Draghi and allow his administration to see out the legislature, but there was no immediate sign of any shift in its position.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian-held Popasna in Ukraine is a ghost town after end of siege

    Two months after falling to Russian troops, the eastern Ukrainian town of Popasna that once was home to 20,000 residents has turned into a ghost town with little sign of life. Ukrainian troops retreated from Popasna in May after Russian forces launched an offensive along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with intense attacks and shelling around the town in the Luhansk region. On a visit to Popasna on Thursday by a Reuters reporter, the town looked deserted, with nearly all apartment buildings either destroyed or heavily damaged.

  • Ukraine war will be 'prolonged' if UK continues to supply weapons, says Russian ambassador to London

    The war in Ukraine will be longer if the UK continues to supply President Zelenskyy's forces with weapons, the Russian ambassador to London has told Sky News. "And the more the UK will send weapons, the longer Ukrainian… authorities [will] continue the conflict."

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin’s growing ties with Iran are ‘profound threat’, US warns

    Russian president expected to visit Tehran next week

  • Met Office warns lives could be at risk with all-time record temperatures likely

    The UK’s record temperature is 38.7C, recorded in Cambridge in 2019.

  • In pictures: Dry Britain as heatwave leaves reservoirs and rivers empty

    Temperatures could yet peak in excess of 35C in central and south-east England next week.

  • Oil edges higher as report says Biden will depart Saudi Arabia with no announcement on deal to ramp up supply

    Brent crude climbed above $101 Friday as Bloomberg reported Biden won't have an update on energy production after his visit to the Middle East.

  • The Lightning Fails A Towing Test, A Celebrity Collector Gets His License, And A Man Saves A Baby

    Let the deep dives begin!

  • Russia's information war expands through Eastern Europe

    As bullets and bombs fall in Ukraine, Russia is waging an expanding information war throughout Eastern Europe, using fake accounts and propaganda to spread fears about refugees and rising fuel prices while calling the West an untrustworthy ally. In Bulgaria, the Kremlin paid journalists, political analysts and other influential citizens 2,000 euros a month to post pro-Russian content online, a senior Bulgarian official revealed this month. Researchers also have uncovered sophisticated networks of fake accounts, bots and trolls in an escalating spread of disinformation and propaganda in the country.

  • Ukraine says with new offensive, it can reclaim territory lost to Russia — but is that realistic?

    The way the Kremlin appears to see it, the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson on the Dnipro River has already been subsumed into the Russian Federation. Home to 280,000 people before the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Kherson was the first major population centre in the embattled country to fall to Russian troops, and its Russia-appointed administrators have expedited efforts to erase all signs of Ukrainian sovereignty. They have distributed Russian passports to residents, introduced Russian

  • Europe 'shot itself in the lungs' with sanctions on Russia, Orban says

    The European Union has "shot itself in the lungs" with ill-considered economic sanctions on Russia, which, unless rolled back, risk destroying the European economy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Gas supplies to Europe have tightened and fuel costs have soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and subsequent sanctions, leaving countries scrambling to refill storage and diversify supply channels. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.