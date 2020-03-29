Italian Police Salute Army Vehicles Transporting Bodies of Coronavirus Victims

Italy’s death toll from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak rose by 756 to 10,779 on Sunday, March 29, the country’s Civil Protection department said.

The announcement on Sunday marked the second consecutive day that the number of deaths from the virus fell from a record high of 919 on Friday.

This footage was posted by Polizia di Stato, one of the national police forces of Italy, who said it was filmed as officers saluted a convoy of army vehicles carrying bodies of coronavirus victims in Novara in northwest Italy.

Local media reported that coffins were transported from Bergamo to Novara for cremation. Credit: Polizia di Stato via Storyful