Italian National Found Dead as Work Continues to Clear Earthquake Rubble in Kahramanmaras

Work to clear rubble following a deadly earthquake which killed at least 38,000 people in Turkey continued in Kahramanmaras on Thursday, February 16, as media reported the body of a missing Italian national had been discovered.

Footage shared by Italy’s fire and rescue service, Vigili del Fuoco, which is assisting in the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey, shows diggers clearing rubble in Kahramanmaras.

Vigili del Fuoco tweeted that the “lifeless body of our missing compatriot” was discovered in the city on Thursday. Italian media named the individual as Angelo Zen, citing the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Zen had been missing since February 5, the report added, stating that his body was discovered on February 16 by a rescue dog at the Safron Hotel in Kahramanmaras.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday that the death toll from the two February 6 earthquakes in Turkey had reached 38,000. Turkish officials continue to claim that people are being pulled alive from the debris. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful