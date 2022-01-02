Italian Fire Crews Rescue Dogs Trapped Underground After Fox Chase

Two dogs trapped in underground after a fox chase went wrong were rescued by fire crews in northern Italy’s Lombardy region on Sunday, January 2, said Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s national fire and rescue service.

Video released by Vigili del Fuoco shows firefighters successfully pulling the animals out of a tunnel in Lomazzo, a town in Como province about 15 miles north of Milan.

A fire crew from Lomazzo was assisted by firefighters from Bergamo, the fire service said.

The crews used two all-terrain vehicles to access the trapped animals, and the rescue operation took about five hours in total, local media reported. Both dogs were uninjured, officials said. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful