Italian family brings olive oil company to Tampa

A new olive oil company in Tampa is connecting the Caudine Valley of Italy with the beaches of Florida. They credit their success to a hard-working family and one specific type of olive. Gilberto Mauriello, and his wife Nicoleta, grew up picking olives in their hometown of Montesarchio, Italy. They had no idea one day, they’d sell it in Tampa Bay. Mauriello said no Costiera Extra Virgin Olive Oil bottle is quite the same. The ceramic jars are all made from scratch in Italy and shipped to the United States.