You don’t need a ton of specialty ingredients to make great gluten-free cookies, just your favorite alt-flour and a few baking basics. See recipe. These almond cookies get a splash of rose water for complexity and a whole almond on top for a wonderful crunch. See recipe. There’s just no getting around the fact that almond paste is indispensable for these cookies; it transforms their flavor and helps them brown evenly.