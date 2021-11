The Italian coast guard rescued a kite surfer who was found clinging to his board off the Sicilian coast near Pozzallo on November 2.

The Guardia Costiera said the man was caught off guard by a sudden change in conditions, prompting a five-hour search by patrol boat and helicopter.

The man was safely returned to shore by a rescue boat, and received care once back on dry land. Credit: Guardia Costiera via Storyful