Istanbul Mayor Praises Rescuers of Syrian Boy Trapped in Antakya Rubble

The mayor of Istanbul praised a team from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality for what he said was their rescue of a young Syrian boy from the rubble of an earthquake-flattened building in the Turkish city of Antakya.

Video posted by Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu shows the boy, named as Muhammed, sipping water as a team works to free him.

“Today the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality teams saved Muhammed Ahmed, a native of Syria, from under the rubble in Antakya,” the mayor tweeted. Credit: Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality via Storyful