Issue 1 fails
Ohioans struck down a controversial ballot proposal to take away simple majority rule in Tuesday’s special election.
During a prepared speech on veterans health care, Trump found time for screeds about his indictments that are coming under legal scrutiny.
Christie, a former U.S. attorney, said this figure could provide damaging testimony against Trump.
CNN's Paul Begala, a former strategist for Bill Clinton, said Trump's tirade shows he's suddenly "so scared."
Bob Vander Plaats says Trump's "facts aren’t lining up with the repetitive rhetoric."
John Eastman's attorney wouldn't give a straight answer to the MSNBC host's first question.
The former president again goes on the offensive, signaling he won't stop discussing Jan. 6 election fraud case or attacking the judge and prosecutor.
The apartment was put up for sale just days after Mr Giuliani’s former client, Mr Trump, was indicted for the third time
To put this in terms Donald Trump might understand, the judge in his latest criminal case needs to hit him with a big, beautiful, powerful gag order.
In a new Emerson College survey, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego comes out ahead in every polled three-way matchup in the key Senate race next year.
RSBNDuring a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump spewed a litany of personal grievances and attacks on his political opponents on both sides of the aisle. Those among the targets: Chris Christie, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and more.The 2024 candidate once again smeared Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as a “racist,” and baselessly suggested she had an “affair” with a “gang member.”“They say there’s a young woman—a young racist in Atlanta—they say s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters on Tuesday resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution, setting up a fall campaign that will become the nation’s latest referendum on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide protections last year. The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future constitutional amendments. It would have raised that to a 60% supermajority, w
The first Republican primary debate is slotted for 23 August, and the former president has indicated that he would not participate
Retired Gen Keith Kellogg says Pence displayed a ‘laissez-faire style’
State prosecutions aimed at Trump and attempts to subvert the 2020 election are far from a sideshow to the federal indictments. They're essential to protecting democracy.
Sharp Trump critic earlier said he was ‘willing to testify and tell the truth in as many settings as I possibly can’
Bernard Kerik, a Rudy Giuliani ally, met with prosecutors, adding to the spotlight on Giuliani, who figures prominently in the Trump indictment.
Tuesday's special election for Issue 1 is about amending Ohio's constitution, but the reality is that the race is almost entirely about abortion.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThus far, most reactions to the indictment of former President Donald Trump have fallen into two depressing categories: rejection by his fans and cheers by his opponents.I suspect this is not where the middle third of the American public—i.e., the chunk of the population that generally decides presidential elections—stands.For all the poll data showing Trump’s support among the MAGA faithful, for whom the growing shelf of indictments is e
Three indictments, 78 charges, three trials. We assess his expected defence and which case should worry him most.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A longshot candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin who has never run for office in the state before plans to launch her candidacy Tuesday, becoming the first Republican to officially get in the race against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans, planned to announce her candidacy for the 2024 election at an evening event in Stevens Point, according to her campai