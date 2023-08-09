Issue 1 fails

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThus far, most reactions to the indictment of former President Donald Trump have fallen into two depressing categories: rejection by his fans and cheers by his opponents.I suspect this is not where the middle third of the American public—i.e., the chunk of the population that generally decides presidential elections—stands.For all the poll data showing Trump’s support among the MAGA faithful, for whom the growing shelf of indictments is e