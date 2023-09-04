ISS's Crew-6 Splash Down After Six Months in Space

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 splashed down in the sea off Jacksonville, Florida, at 12:17 am local time on September 4, ending their mission after six months at the International Space Station.

Footage from NASA shows the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft’s final descent.

Crew-6 was made up of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The crew spent six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), having arrived on March 3, NASA said.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 were welcomed aboard the ISS by Crew-6 on August 27. Credit: NASA via Storyful