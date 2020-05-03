Israel's Supreme Court discusses Netanyahu's fate as PM

Israel's Supreme Court began a two-day hearing on Sunday to determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's been indicted for corruption, will be allowed to form a new government.

A ruling against Netanyahu would likely trigger a snap election

It'd be the fourth since April 2019.

Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz signed an agreement last month to form a unity government under which they'd take turns leading Israel after three elections neither of them won.

In power for more than a decade an currently head of a caretaker government, right-wing Netanyahu will serve as prime minister of a new administration for 18 months before handing the reins to centrist Gantz, according to the deal.

But several groups, including opposition parties, have petitioned the country's highest court to nullify the deal.

And bar Netanyahu from leading the government, citing the criminal proceedings against him.

On Sunday several dozen protesters staged a demonstration against Netanyahu near the Supreme Court.