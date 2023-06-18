Israel's Netanyahu to pursue judicial overhaul

STORY: Netanyahu's televised remarks to his cabinet were spare on detail and come after opposition leaders last week suspended negotiations pending the formation of a key panel for selecting judges.

He says he wants to balance out branches of government and end perceived court overreach.

But with Israel's economy bruised by the furore and foreign allies voicing worry for its democracy, he froze the reforms in March and entered into the compromise talks.

