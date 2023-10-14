Israel's ambassador to UN reacts to journalist's death

STORY: Reuters said in a statement that Abdallah had been killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters. The camera was pointed at a hillside when a loud explosion shook the camera, filling the air with smoke, and screams were heard.

According to a Reuters videographer who was at the scene, six other journalists were injured in southern Lebanon on Friday when missiles fired from the direction of Israel struck them.

"Usually we investigate every civilian casualties that occur and we regret it. It is never deliberately, you know, we always try to mitigate and avoid civilian casualties. Obviously, we would never want to, to hatred or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing his job. But, you know, we're in a state of war. Things might happen. We regret them. We feel sorry and we will investigate it. But right now, it's too early to call what happened there," Erdan told Reuters.

The group of journalists, including from Al Jazeera and Agence France-Presse, were working near Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israel border, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have been trading fire in border clashes.