Israelis rally against Netanyahu legal reforms

STORY: In Tel Aviv, protester Assaf Steinberg told Reuters he was there to oppose the new government's "anti-democratic" steps. "They are trying to destroy democratic structure of the Israeli state. They are working against the article of independence, that is the bases of the Israeli democracy and trying with their draconic rules to destroy what Ben Gurion has started here, and this can be the start of the end of the Jewish state as we know it."

Jacoub Yosha echoed the sentiment, saying, "The current coalition in Israel would like to change the regime to make us like dark regime in the world. We will not accept it and we will fight for this democracy."

In Jerusalem, protesters underlined the importance of checks and balances and an independent judiciary in a democracy.

"I am concerned that the so-called reform that they are trying to pass is undermining checks and balances in the Israeli democracy," Baruch Feldstern told Reuters.

While Gil Librwski said, "We need a strong independence justice system and the new government trying to erase it."

Backed by a religious-nationalist coalition with a solid parliamentary majority, Netanyahu wants to rein in the Supreme Court in what he has described as a restoration of the balance of the three branches of government.

Critics, who include the Supreme Court chief justice and the country's attorney-general, say the proposed reforms would cripple judicial independence, foster corruption, set back minority rights and deprive Israel's courts system of credibility that helps fend off war-crimes allegations abroad.

Israeli media said some 80,000 attended the Tel Aviv rally, with thousands more protesting in Jerusalem and Haifa.

Latest Stories

  • Inside the Early Elbowing for Michigan’s Open Senate Seat

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement last week, Michigan Democrats were scrambling within hours to find a candidate who could win in a state that Joe Biden took in 2020 by less than three points.In the hours and days following, many prominent Democrats from the Great Lakes State have passed on running. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan ha

  • Zelensky Calls on Countries to Provide More Weapons to Ukraine After Deadly Dnipro Strike

    In the wake of a deadly missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday, January 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on countries to provide more weapons to Ukraine.In his nightly address on Saturday, Zelensky began by speaking to those whom he described as hesitant to supply Ukraine with necessary weapons and pointed to the strike on Dnipro earlier in the day, where officials said 14 people had been killed, including a 15-year-old girl.He said that Russia could only be defeated on the battlefield.“What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the warehouses of our partners and which our soldiers are waiting for so much,” he said. “No amount of persuasion or [passage of time] will stop the terrorists who are methodically killing our people.”Zelensky also welcomed the British government’s announcement that it would provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, making the United Kingdom the first country to send modern Western battle tanks to Ukraine. Credit: President of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Refugees in Western Ukraine hope to go home soon

    Since the outbreak of the war, almost five million internally displaced people have been registered by the Ukrainian authorities. Many of them have arrived in Transcarpathia because it's far from the fighting, without leaving their homeland. We visited a refugee centre in one of the small villages.

  • Democrats Quickly Got Tired of Appearing Competent

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastTheir streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point. After a year of being on their best behavior, Dems are in disarray. Again.The Rubicon was crossed when news spread that President Joe Biden’s attorneys found the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, yet the information

  • Relief groups say 5 die as Myanmar airstrikes hit churches

    BANGKOK (AP) — Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on two villages inhabited largely by ethnic Karen killed five civilians, including a mother and her 2-year-old daughter, and destroyed two churches, two relief organizations said Friday. The dead from the airstrikes on Thursday also included the pastor of a Baptist church, a Catholic deacon and a church layman, according to the Karen Women’s Organization and the Free Burma Rangers. Another woman and her child were wounded in a second village, they

  • Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president's job decree

    Thousands of workers held rallies in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday, urging parliament to reject a presidential decree that critics say would erode employees' rights and environmental protections. President Joko Widodo issued the emergency decree last month, replacing a controversial jobs law in Southeast Asia's largest economy, a move some legal experts say violated a court ruling. The Constitutional Court had ruled the 2020 Jobs Creation Law was flawed, saying there had been insufficient public consultation before the law was passed.

  • ‘Clearly offside’: Manchester United equaliser was a ‘joke’, says Manuel Akanji

    Marcus Rashford was in an offside position but was ruled to have not interfered with play

  • MAGA Loser’s Nepo Baby Threatens Ugly GOP Meltdown

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookShe’s facing possible indictment for her alleged role in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the Michigan Republican Party suffered a historic “ass-kicking” at the polls last November under her leadership.Surely, Meshawn Maddock’s influence within the state GOP is at an end—right?Wrong, say some party activists and left-of-MAGA dissenters, who claim Maddock—the party’s co-chair and ideological leader for the past two y

  • Trump hurls insults, denies raping columnist in released testimony

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump angrily hurled insults and threatened to sue a columnist who accused him of raping her during his October deposition in a lawsuit by the writer. Video excerpts from his deposition were unsealed by a court on Friday.

  • Swedish miner finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals

    STORY: A Swedish miner has found Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth metalsLocation: Kiruna, SwedenLKAB says it has identified more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxidesin the Kiruna area in the far north of Sweden[Ebba Busch, Swedish Minister for Energy, Business and Industry]“This is really an important day for Sweden and for the whole of the European Union. It is a significant happening which can play a key role in securing a green transition within the EU.”Rare earth minerals are essential to many high-tech manufacturing processesand are used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and portable electronicsRare earth elements are currently not mined in Europeleaving the region depending on imports from elsewhere, such as China“We can reduce carbon footprints and strengthen our competitiveness at the same time. Obviously this is the million dollar question: is it possible to combine economic growth while at the same time reaching high set climate goals? And I say, the answer is yes. ‘’

  • New storms move into Southern California, bringing wet, hazardous holiday weekend

    New storms move into Southern California, further drenching the region and ratcheting up the risk of coastal flooding, especially during times of high tide.

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • Piers Morgan throws copy of Prince Harry's 'Spare' in the bin during Uncensored show

    Piers Morgan throws copy of Prince Harry's 'Spare' in the bin during his Uncensored showPiers Morgan Uncensored, Talk TV

  • Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

    "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," her mother Priscilla Presley said.

  • University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian

    A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian. The victim told investigators she was standing and waiting for the exit doors to open on a Bloomington Transit bus Wednesday afternoon when another passenger began striking her in the head, Bloomington police said in a release. A witness who also was riding the bus followed the woman's attacker and contacted police, who later arrested Billie R. Davis of Bloomington.

  • Ukraine forces retain control of Soledar despite Russian claims, governor says

    Ukrainian forces are fighting to retain control of Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said on Saturday, contradicting Russian claims that Moscow's forces had captured the small town. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the situation in the town was "difficult" and that Russian troops were advancing from various directions, adding that the Russians had sustained a large number of casualties, including members of the Wagner mercenary group.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham