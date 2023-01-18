Israelis rally against Netanyahu government's judicial reform plans

Just weeks into the job, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition is facing a backlash over plans to overhaul the judiciary, with tens of thousands joining rallies over the past two weekends. Demonstrators say the proposed reforms, which would allow parliament to limit the power of the Supreme Court, are an attack on democracy. They're also concerned that the measures will set back minority rights. For more, we speak to Sally Abed, a member of the national leadership at Standing Together, one of the largest Arab-Jewish grassroots movement in Israel.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is facing a wave of international criticism after appointing Sultan Al Jaber, the head of the state oil giant, to lead this year's COP28 climate talks in Dubai. The move has prompted fury from environmental campaigners.

Finally, the Covid-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on Jordan's economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism. But despite recent labour strikes and a squeeze on gas prices, it's showing some signs of recovery, thanks to a boost in tourist numbers to the ancient Red Rose City of Petra.


