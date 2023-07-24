Israelis protest ahead of vote on judicial overhaul

STORY: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he was "doing excellently" after an unscheduled pacemaker implant and would on Monday (July 24) attend a key judicial reform vote that has brought nationwide protests to a boil and stirred calls for compromise.

Poll results aired by national broadcaster Kan found that 46% of Israelis were opposed to the amendment versus 35% who were in favour and 19% who were undecided.

Critics say Monday's amendment has been rushed through parliament and will open the door to abuses of power by removing one of the few effective checks on the executive's authority in a country without a formal written constitution.