Israeli Police Fatally Shoot Suspect After Stabbing in Jerusalem

Israeli border police officers fatally shot a Palestinian man suspected to have stabbed a Jewish man before lunging at officers with a knife near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Saturday, December 4, Israel Police said.

Police said the stabbing victim was taken to a nearby medical center in moderate condition and was later described as being in stable condition.

Bystander video of the shooting depicted police officers firing at the suspect as he lay on a roadway, sparking outcry among Arab Israel members of the Knesset. One politician, Ahmed Tibi, described the killing as a “cold-blooded execution,” and claimed medics were blocked from treating the suspect.

Israel Police, however, lauded the “vigilance and rapid response” and said the suspect had also “attempted to stab a Border Police officer who was working at the scene.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also praised the officers for acting “quickly and determinedly.”

Security footage later released by police showed the entirety of the attack. Police officers are seen firing at the suspect after he lunged at them several times. The suspect fell to the ground, but moved again, at which point police fired more rounds toward him. Investigators said the officers felt the suspect may still be a threat, the Times of Israel reported.

This footage filmed by Wadi Hilweh Information Center shows local officials on the scene of the shooting and medical services transporting the deceased suspect away. Credit: Wadi Hilweh Information Center via Storyful