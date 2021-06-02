Israeli Opposition Announces Coalition to Unseat Netanyahu

An unlikely alliance including a far-right nationalist party and an Arab-Israeli party announced the formation of a new Israeli government on the evening of June 2, marking a possible end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years of rule.

The coalition’s success was announced by Yair Lapid, leader of the secular Yesh Atid party, who officially informed Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. The Yamina party, led by Naftali Bennett, and Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List also signed on.

According to reports, the seat of prime minister will rotate, first held by Bennett, then Lapid.

This video, taken in Tel Aviv around midnight, shows people gathered following the announcement. Credit: Yaniv Yaakovi via Storyful