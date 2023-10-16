Israeli Military Drops Leaflets on Gaza Warning Civilians to Evacuate South

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dropped thousands of leaflets over northern Gaza on Sunday, October 15, warning residents to evacuate southwards, ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

The footage here shows leaflets falling near Gaza’s Shifa Hospital.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told the Times of Israel that more than 600,000 residents of Gaza City had evacuated by Sunday, despite “attempts by Hamas to prevent people from leaving.”

Palestinian authorities have accused Israeli forces of bombing a convoy, a claim Israel has denied and called “fake information” from Hamas. Credit: Mohammed Dahlan via Storyful