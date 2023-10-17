Israeli ground forces gather near Gaza border

STORY: Israel is to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants which has set off a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

Israel has placed Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under a total blockade and pounded it with unprecedented air strikes after Hamas fighters stormed Israeli towns eight days ago, killing 1,300 people in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

Gaza authorities say at least 2,800 people have been killed there, around a quarter of them children.