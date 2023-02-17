Israeli Forces Demolish West Bank Home of Palestinian Man Behind Fatal Shooting

Israeli forces said on Thursday, February 16, they demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian man behind a deadly shooting last October.

Mohammad Kamal Jabari, 35, carried out a shooting attack on October 29 in Kiryat Arba, near Hebron, killing one person and injuring five others, Palestinian media said.

Jabari, a father of two, was later shot dead by the Israeli Defense Forces, Palestinian media outlet Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Information Center said clashes broke out after the demolition on Thursday. Credit: Mohamed El Saife via Storyful