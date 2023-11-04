Israeli Authorities Conduct Controlled Explosion of 'Suspicious Object' in Haifa

Israeli authorities said they conducted a controlled explosion off the coast of the northern port city of Haifa on Friday, November 3, local media reported.

According to the Times of Israel, police said they cleared the area before detonating a “suspicious object” that consisted of “large munition,” but the substance was unclear.

Footage filmed by Inbal Elnekave from a restaurant in the city shows water rising into the air following the explosion on Friday afternoon. Credit: Inbal Elnekave via Storyful