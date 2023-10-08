Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Positions in Gaza Following Attack

The Israeli Air Force on October 8 released aerial footage of airstrikes it said were carried out on Hamas positions, following a large-scale attack on Israel the previous day.

The air force said it struck multistory buildings in Gaza, and 10 operational locations for Hamas, including intelligence headquarters and a structure used by the organization’s air force.

More than 300 people were killed in airstrikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

More than 300 Israelis were killed in attacks by Hamas militants, emergency services said. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful