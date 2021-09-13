Israel Targets Hamas Sites in Gaza in Response to Rockets
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they carried out strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on the night of September 12-13 in response to what they said was a third night of rocket fire from the enclave.
Video posted by the IDF on Twitter was described as showing the strikes. The IDF said they targeted “[four] Hamas compounds used for military training, a weapons workshop and an entrance to an underground terrorist tunnel.” Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful