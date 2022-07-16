Israel strikes Gaza Strip as Biden visits region

STORY: In a video distributed by Israel's military, missiles are shown hitting two facilities Israel said belonged to Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs the blockaded strip.

One of the targets was an underground rocket-manufacturing plant, the military said.

Gaza witnesses described the two sites as Hamas training camps.

No injuries were reported.

Hamas has condemned Biden's visit and the group's spokesperson, Fawzi Barhoum, said in a statement the bombing “reflected U.S. support and encouragement the Zionist entity had received to pursue its aggression and crimes.”