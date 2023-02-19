Israel strikes central Damascus, killing five

STORY: The rare, targeted strike damaged several buildings in the densely populated district close to Omayyad square in the heart of the capital, where multi-storey security buildings are located within residential areas.

A police official said on state media that there were several casualties and injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike was aimed at a specific individual.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment.

Citing a military source, state media said Israel had carried out air strikes targeting several areas in the capital shortly after midnight, causing five deaths and 15 injuries among civilians, and damage to several residential buildings.