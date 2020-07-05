Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident

Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday (July 5) that the country is not, quote, "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran,

after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage.

Israel has pledged never to allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, saying Tehran advocates its destruction.

Iran denies ever seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic program is peaceful.

The underground Natanz site, where a one-story building was partly burned on Thursday,

is the centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program and is monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Three Iranian officials who spoke to Reuters said they thought cyber sabotage had been involved at Natanz, but offered no evidence. Two said Israel could have been behind it.

Gantz told Israel Radio quote, ''they have very high safety constraints and I'm not sure they always know how to maintain them."

Iran curbed its nuclear work in exchange for removal of most global sanctions under a 2015 deal with six world powers.

It has reduced compliance since the United States withdrew in 2018.