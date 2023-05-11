Israel Says Gaza Militant Rocket Commander Killed Following Strike on Khan Yunis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it killed the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ’s) Rocket Launching Force in Gaza early on Thursday, May 11, following a strike on an apartment block in Khan Yunis.

“We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza,” the IDF said. “Ghali was a central figure in IJ, as well as responsible for the recent rocket barrages launched against Israel.”

The IDF said Ghali also “took part” in rocket assaults on Israel in 2021 and 2022.

Footage by Quds News Network captured the aftermath of the strike in Hamad Town, a Qatari-funded neighborhood in Khan Yunis.

The strike came after Israel launched Operation Shield and Arrow in response to what it said was a rocket fired by militants in Gaza.

The rockets from Gaza followed Israeli strikes earlier this week that killed 13 people, including four children. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful